MONTEAGLE, TN (WRCB) Eyewitness News Reporter Antwan Harris reports from Monteagle.

Last night roads were too bad to travel, people stopping in at the last minute to wait through the night.

There is about 1 1/2 inch of snow Friday morning and the snow plows have been out. The main roads are clear for travel but the secondary roads are still bad.

As the snow plows go by and push the snow off the roads, more snow continues to fall.

There is a possibility of roads being closed as you go towards Tracy City.