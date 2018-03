LOOKOUT MTN (WRCB) Eyewitness News Reporter Kay Blevins reports from Lookout Mtn, Friday morning on the wintry conditions.

Reporting from Brow Road, seeing an accumulations of about 2 inches. Going up Ochs Highway you notice a temperature change. Starting at the bottom it's around 37 degrees and drops to 31 the further up the road you go.

At places there are heavy snowflakes falling. With accumulation on the roadways. Road crews are on the scene clearing the roadways.

Use care and caution when driving, fog is interferring with visibility.

Snow is beginning to accumulate on Sand Mountain, and Walker County is seeing flurries.