Lady Vols Beat Florida in 2nd Half

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Angie Bjorklund scored 24 points, including six 3s, to help No. 5 Tennessee beat Florida 83-44 on Sunday to remain on top of the Southeastern Conference.

The Lady Volunteers (23-2, 11-1 SEC) were only up 34-28 at halftime after trading the lead with Florida (13-12, 6-6) eight times in the first half.

Tennessee opened the second half on a 12-3 run and used 64.5 percent shooting after the break to take command. The Gators hit only 21.2 percent of their second half shots and never reached the free-throw line.

It was Bjorklund who hit a reverse lay up with 2.3 seconds left to pull out a 66-64 win over Florida in Gainesville on Jan. 14. Bjorklund also hit the game-winner in a 61-58 win at Mississippi on Thursday.

Steffi Sorensen scored 12 points for Florida, which suffered its second blowout in as many games. The Gators lost 70-30 at home against LSU on Thursday.