Update; Pregnant Shooting Victim Loses Baby

MONDAY FEB 15TH

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police say a pregnant shooting victim lost her baby.

Officers were called Sunday night to a shooting at 4115 Dorris Street there they found 22 year old Gweniqua Strickland suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen, arm and leg. The victim was on the couch and her boyfriend was in the back attempting to bathe the dog, when he heard gunshots, he came to check on Strickland and found she had been shot. Investigating officers determined the shots were fired from outside.

Strickland's injuries were not life threatening but her fetus died as a result of the gunshot wound to the victim's abdomen.

