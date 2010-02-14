Update; Pregnant Shooting Victim Loses Baby - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Update; Pregnant Shooting Victim Loses Baby

Posted:

MONDAY FEB 15TH

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) --  Chattanooga Police say a pregnant shooting victim lost her baby.

 Officers were called Sunday night to a shooting at 4115 Dorris Street there they found 22 year old Gweniqua Strickland suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen, arm and leg. The victim was on the couch and her boyfriend was in the back attempting to bathe the dog, when he heard gunshots, he came to check on Strickland and found she had been shot. Investigating officers determined the shots were fired from outside.

 Strickland's injuries were not life threatening but her fetus died as a result of the gunshot wound to the victim's abdomen.

SUNDAY FEB 14TH

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting from late Sunday night that send a pregnant woman to the hospital.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m. in the Alton Park area on Dorris Street. Someone called 911 to report shots fired into a house. Channel 3 Eyewitness News was the only news crew on the scene.

When police arrived they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. An ambulance rushed her to the emergency room. The victim was then taken into surgery overnight.

No word yet on the condition of the woman or the pregnancy.

