Ooltewah's Jarvis Wins Statewide Award

James Jarvis, assistant principal at Ooltewah High School, has been named the Tennessee Assistant Principal of the Year by the Tennessee Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP). Now designated a state winner by TASSP, Jarvis is eligible in consideration to be the 2010 NASSP/Virco National Assistant Principal of the Year.

The National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) and Virco Inc. come together annually to honor a winner from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools. From this pool of outstanding administrators, three national finalists will be named in February. From those finalists one national winner will be chosen at NASSP's national convention on March 13, 2010, in Phoenix, Arizona. The National finalists each receive a grant of $1,500 and the National winner receives a grant of $5,000.

As an assistant principal, Jarvis has proven success in involving the local community in the life of the school, astute awareness of current and emerging issues, and passion in improving the school's learning environment. All state winners, including Jarvis, will be honored at a three-day event in Washington, DC, April 21–24, 2010. Event highlights feature a national speaker, visits to Capitol Hill to meet with legislators, and networking with some of the best assistant principals across the nation. The event culminates with a black-tie gala to recognize the achievements of each of the state honorees, the national finalists, and the national winner.

"Assistant principals play a key role in the success of secondary schools across the nation," said Larry Wonder, Virco's Vice President of Sales. "Virco is honored to recognize their achievements and is committed to contributing to their professional development.""As school districts across the country struggle with filling school administrator positions, both principals and assistant principals, it becomes imperative that we highlight and honor the high flyers in the profession," said Gerald N. Tirozzi, NASSP Executive Director. "To shine a light on the work of a quality educator such as James Jarvis is an honor."