Update: Molestation Suspect Surrenders to Walker Authorities

MONDAY FEB 15TH

WALKER COUNTY (WRCB) -- Joel Bostick surrendered to authorities Saturday February 13th. He is in custody at Walker County Detention Facility.

FRIDAY FEB 12TH

WALKER COUNTY (WRCB) -- Walker County Sheriff's Officers are seeking assistance with locating Joel Walton Bostick AKA Joe Bostick, currently wanted on four Felony warrants for Aggravated Child Molestation, Enticing a Child for Indecent purposes, Aggravated Sodomy, and Aggravated Sexual Battery.

He is described as a black male six feet tall and weighing about 300 pounds. He is believed to be in the Chattanooga/ North Georgia area and was last seen driving a 1997 Black Cadillac Deville with Georgia tag AKG-9921.

Anyone with any information, please contact, Detective Sgt. Michelle Brown at 706-638-1909 extension 270 or The Walker County 911 Dispatch Center at 706-375-7810.