Updated: Olympic Luge Athlete Dies After Training Crash

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) - The IOC has confirmed that a men's Olympic luger from the country of Georgia has died after a crash during training.

The International Olympic Committee says doctors were unable to revive Nodar Kumaritashvili, and the 21-year-old died at a hospital.

IOC president Jacques Rogge says the death "clearly casts a shadow over these games."

Kumaritashvili lost control of his sled Friday, went over the track wall and struck an unpadded steel pole near the finish line at Whistler Sliding Center.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) - IOC confirms men's Olympic luger has died after crash during training.

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) - A men's Olympic luger from the former Soviet republic of Georgia has crashed during training and is receiving emergency treatment.

Officials said Nodar Kumaritashvili lost control of his sled Friday, went over the wall of the track and appeared to hit a pole at the Whistler Sliding Center.

Rescue officials rushed to the scene and were performing chest compressions. Kumaritashvili was lifted into an ambulance. An air-rescue helicopter was summoned and was in the area over the track about eight minutes after the crash.

 

