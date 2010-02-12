Fmr Vols Star Enters Plea

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Tennessee starting forward Tyler Smith has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor gun charges and junior center Brian Williams has pleaded guilty to drug possession.

During a hearing Friday in Knoxville, Smith pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and possession of firearm with altered serial number. Sophomore guard Cameron Tatum pleaded guilty to speeding and all charges were dismissed against junior guard Melvin Goins.

The four members of the basketball team were arrested after a Jan. 1 traffic stop for speeding. Smith was dismissed from the team for his role, while the three others were suspended.

