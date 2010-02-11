Meth Indictments in Trafficking Investigation in the Tennessee Valley

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A federal grand jury in Chattanooga has indicted at least 24 people as part of a four-year investigation of methamphetamine trafficking in East Tennessee and North Georgia.

A statement from the U.S. attorney's office says arrests on various federal drug and firearms charges were completed Wednesday. Some initial court appearances are set Friday before a U.S. magistrate in Chattanooga.

The statement says the investigation has previously led to 12 convictions in East Tennessee related to distributing more than 100 pounds of the addictive stimulant.

All those arrested are charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth. A conviction carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

