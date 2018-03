KNOXVILLE (WRCB) -- Authorities have issued an Endangered Child alert believed to have been taken by their mother and they may be on the run to the South.

Nicholas William "Nickie" McGibbon and his sister Ashley Cecilia Barahona were last seen on

Tuesday. They are believed to be with their biological mother Bonita McGibbon who has a violent criminal history. Nicholas has medical problems that require constant monitoring.

They are believed to be in a 1997 gold Chevrolet Cavalier with TN License Plate # 026TNB and possibly traveling to Florida.

If you have any information that would help find the children, contact

Knoxville Police Department

Investigator Phyllis Tonkin

865-215-6883

KPD Dispatch

865-215-4010