Bradley Burglary Suspect Faces More Charges

Bradley Burglary Suspect Faces More Charges

BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) -- A suspect in nine Bradley County burglaries has new charges.
Robert Gene Rogers was indicted by a Bradley County Grand Jury on 20 counts of aggravated burglary and theft.   

Rogers, his nephew, Zachery Nathaniel Lee Dockery, and a 16 year-old juvenile were arrested in November when deputies responded to a burglary-in-progress on Old Parksville Trail. The homeowner's wife called 9-1-1 when they arrived and found an intruder.  Her husband struggled with the suspect and was able to hold him until the arrival of patrol deputies.  

Dockery was taken into custody but Rogers and the juvenile were arrested after additional investigation. The arrests cleared nine active cases for the Cleveland Police Department and the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.  In most of the burglaries the primary item taken was jewelry.  

Rogers' new charges are 10 counts of aggravated burglary,  2 counts of theft over $10,000, 4 counts of theft over $1,000, 2 counts of theft over $500, and 2 counts of theft under $500.

Rogers was arrested Monday and is in jail under bond of $500,000.

