YouTube Appeal from Mother of Missing Woman

I am pleading with the writer of the anonymous letter, sent to the Cherokee County North Carolina and the Union County Georgia Sheriffs' departments, concerning the abduction of Kristi Cornwell and her grandson's possible connection, to please come forward.

BLAIRSVILLE, GA (WRCB) -- The six month anniversary of the disappearance of a North Georgia woman came on February 11th. Now her mother wants someone to step forward with the information needed to solve this mystery.

Kristi Cornwall was last heard from at approximately 9:00 pm on August 11th while walking on Jones Creek Road in Blairsville, Georgia. Authorities say she was abducted while talking to her boyfriend on her cell phone.

In December, a sketch and vehicle description was released of a man involved in an incident in Ranger, North Carolina in Cherokee County where a woman was attacked by a man driving a late model Nissan Xterra. Investigators believe that the Ranger incident and Kristi's disappearance could be related.

In January, the Cherokee County, NC Sheriff's Office and the Union County, GA Sheriff's Office received an anonymous letter from a woman who said the sketch of the Ranger suspect looked like her grandson and he drove a Nissan Xterra. The letter writer indicated her grandson was in western North Carolina during the time of both incidents.

A video of Jo Ann Cornwell, mother of Kristi, pleading for the grandmother to come forward is attached. The video is posted here on YouTube as well as the web sites of the Cherokee, N. C. Sheriff's Office, kristicornwell.com and the GBI's web site under News and Events. It's hoped the letter writer will come forward so investigators can move forward to either prove or disprove the connection of the grandson to Kristi's disappearance or to the assault in Ranger.

Law enforcement say the letter is considered evidence at this time and will not be released because of the investigative value.

Anyone with any possible information on the letter writer or the grandson is asked to contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), the Union County Sheriff's Office at 706-439-6080 or the Cherokee County North Carolina Sheriff's Office at 828-835-4152.