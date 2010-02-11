No TN Resolution Honoring the Late King of Pop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Michael Jackson has joined Justin Timberlake in failing to meet the Tennessee Senate's standards for an honoring resolution.

The resolution honoring the late pop superstar received only seven votes in favor and six against. Measures need at least 17 votes to pass the state's upper chamber.

The Senate vote on the resolution sponsored by Democratic Sen. Beverly Marrero of Memphis came a week after the resolution passed the House with one vote to spare. Lawmakers there noted that Jackson was once married to Lisa Marie Presley of Memphis, so he was Elvis' son-in-law.

The Senate in 2007 declined to honor Timberlake, a Tennessee native from outside Memphis, because his lyrics were too racy.

---

Read HJR0773 at http://capitol.tn.gov

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)