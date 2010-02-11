Haslam launches TV campaign in Tenn. gov.'s race

Associated Press - February 11, 2010 12:15 AM ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Knoxville Mayor Bill Haslam is drawing criticism from a fellow Republican gubernatorial candidate for tapping into his considerable campaign funds to launch a statewide television advertising campaign.

The 60-second ad that the campaign said will begin airing in all of Tennessee's major media markets Friday emphasizes Haslam's experience with the family-owned Pilot chain of truck stops, and ends with a pledge to "bring back our jobs first" as governor.

Haslam's top campaign consultant, Tom Ingram, said the aim of the ad is to "get out early and introduce the candidate to the voters."

The decision to launch television ads nearly six months before the Aug. 5 primary has drawn the vocal criticism of fellow candidate U.S. Rep. Zach Wamp of Chattanooga.

Wamp referred to "big money" and said it wouldn't win the election. Wamp says voters are tired of special interests' involvement in government.

