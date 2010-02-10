Grundy School Supt. Hargis Stepping Down

By David Carroll

dcarroll@wrcbtv.com

TRACY CITY, TN -- (WRCB)- Grundy County Director of Schools Joel (Jody) Hargis has confirmed to Eyewitness News School Patrol that he will step down in June, at the end of his current contract.

Hargis, 50, is a longtime educator, as well as a veteran officiator at high school sporting events. He says he wants to step down from the Director's position, although he has three years remaining before he plans to retire from the school district. He says he hasn't ruled out a principal's position, or a return to the classroom.

The Grundy County native began his administrative career in 1995 as principal of Palmer Elementary School, becoming principal of Grundy County High in 1997. He later taught algebra at the school until being chosen for the district's top job in 2006.

He says he feels like he has made a positive difference in his current position, "but it's time for someone else to come in and take it to the next level. This is a very rewarding job, but there's a lot of pressure too."

Hargis is the son of Raymond Hargis, a two-time superintendent of Grundy County Schools. They are believed to be the only father-son combination to lead the county's schools.

Grundy County School Board members are expected to begin advertising the director's position and accepting applications later this week.