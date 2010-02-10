Midnight Alcohol Curfew Proposed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - There would be a midnight curfew for crying in your beer at Tennessee honky tonks under a bill introduced in the Legislature.

Under the bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Curry Todd of Collierville, alcohol sales would be banned between midnight and 8 a.m. Current law bans alcohol sales after 3 a.m.

Todd, a former Memphis police officer, tells The Tennessean newspaper that he's sponsoring the measure because he believes most alcohol-related crimes occur after midnight.

Todd was the main sponsor last year of a measure to allow handgun permit holders to carry their guns into bars and restaurants that sell alcohol. The law as thrown out by a Nashville judge for being unconstitutionally vague, but the state is appealing the ruling.

