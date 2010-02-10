CSLA Named Magnet "School of Excellence"

By David Carroll

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- The Chattanooga School for Liberal Arts has been named a 2010 School of Excellence by the Magnet Schools of America.

The K-8 school was named in the top category of awards by the Magnet Schools of America for high academic standards, curriculum innovation, successful desegregation and diversity efforts, and consistent delivery of high quality education to students.

CSLA was recently identified by Hamilton County School administrators as a likely target for expansion in the years ahead. The facility could expand to a K-12 school when a new facility is built on property near the current building on East Brainerd Road. The timing is subject to funding approval from the County Commission.

CSLA principal Krystal Scarbrough hosted a celebration in the school auditorium Tuesday, with a large crowd of parents and local officials present.