Georgians Calling About Higher Heating Bills

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Power says it's dealing with an avalanche of customer calls after a colder than usual January left many Georgians with higher bills.

Georgia Power spokesman Jeff Wilson says the average temperature for January was 39.5 degrees, about six degrees lower than average.

The utility estimates it was the coldest January in Georgia since 1985 - and it left Georgia Power customers using 23 percent more electricity compared to a year ago.

Early February temperatures have been closer to normal, but Wilson pointed out that cold weather is moving in again. It's unclear whether Georgia Power customers are in for another month of super-high bills because of the cold weather.

