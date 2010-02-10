Police in Nashville seize 2 tons of marijuana

ity, state and federal agents watched Monday evening as a truck was unloaded at a house, then moved in and arrested nine people and seized two tons of marijuana.

Associated Press - February 10, 2010 10:45 AM ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Metro Nashville Police say a drug bust produced the largest marijuana confiscation ever in the city.

A news release from the department said city, state and federal agents watched Monday evening as a truck was unloaded at a house, then moved in and arrested nine people and seized two tons of marijuana.

The "stash house" is within a mile of a high school in the southern part of the city.

Police said they found 401 bundles of marijuana which weighed about 10 pounds each. The marijuana is believed to have come from Mexico.

Authorities said information derived from the investigation led to seizure of $400,000 and further arrests are anticipated.

