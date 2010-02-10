Tennessee lottery sales surging due to 2 new games

Associated Press - February 10, 2010 4:15 AM ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee lottery officials say sales are surging because of 2 new games: Mega Millions and Millionaire Jumbo Bucks.

Ticket sales last week were the third highest, $30.8 million, since the lottery began more than six years ago.

Mega Millions is the state's second mega-jackpot game. Millionaire Jumbo Bucks is an instant-ticket game with top prizes of $1 million.

After just five days of sales, "Millionaire Jumbo Bucks" players had won more than $3.5 million in prizes.

The past week's sales were surpassed only twice since startup: During the week of Jan. 20-26, 2004, total sales were $41.3 million; during the week of Feb. 12-18, 2006, total sales were $33.6 million.

