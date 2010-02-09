Help Dalton Police Catch TV Thief

DALTON (WRCB) -- Dalton Police Department need your help to capture a television shoplifter.

The white male shoplifted from the Sears in Walnut Square Mall on December 11th. The television, a 32-inch ProScan TV, is valued at approximately $400. Police say he was in a group of four people, two white males and two white females, arrived together in the Sears store and began to move around the store. The suspect walked into the electronics department and picked up a television that was still in the shipping package then walked out the door of the store without trying to pay.

He is described as a white male

in his late 20's

brown hair and a thin, neatly trimmed beard

dressed in a polo shirt and black North Face jacket

has a tattoo of a cross on the back of his neck

The group fled in a waiting Nissan pickup truck. This crime was recorded on the store's surveillance system. If anyone has any information on this incident or the identity of the man pictured, they are asked to please contact Detective John Helton with the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085, extension 143.