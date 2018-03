ATLANTA (AP) - Could more than $1 billion in Georgia sales taxes be going uncollected every year?

Maybe, say some Georgia lawmakers. And with the state fighting its way out of a huge budget hole, they're pushing proposals designed to ensure businesses pay their share.

Competing plans being pushed by Republicans and Democrats would each require business license lists to be crosschecked with sales tax receipts. The GOP proposal would place that responsibility with the state Department of Revenue. The Democratic plan would have the state share lists with local governments.

But state Revenue Commissioner Bart Graham said the Democratic plan would violate the state's taxpayer confidentiality laws.

