Update: Newlywed Murder Suspect Formally Charged w/Wife's Death

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) - An East Tennessee man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife at a Pigeon Forge motel, six weeks after they remarried.

A booking officer at the Sevier County Jail said 34-year-old Brian Umphrey of Roane County is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators in Pigeon Forge found 36-year-old Cassandra Petry's body at a Days Inn motel Monday night after her sister called police.

Athens police apprehended Umphrey after a chase Tuesday that ended near the Riceville exit on Interstate 75.

The Sevier County jail officer said there is no record of Umphrey hiring a lawyer.

Petry had remarried Umphrey after they earlier divorced. A Knox County court clerk said records show the couple obtained a marriage license Dec. 31.

ATHENS (WRCB) -- Brian Umphrey was captured Tuesday afternoon by Athens, TN police.

He was spotted on Decatur Pike and fled in a Dodge Durango on to Interstate 75 before being stopped near the Riceville exit and taken into custody.

Pigeon Forge police were set to take Umphrey back Tuesday evening.

