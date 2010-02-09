Update: Newlywed Murder Suspect Formally Charged w/Wife's Death - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Update: Newlywed Murder Suspect Formally Charged w/Wife's Death

Posted: Updated:
Brian Umphrey Brian Umphrey

UPDATED WEDNESDAY 2PM

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) - An East Tennessee man has been charged with fatally stabbing his wife at a Pigeon Forge motel, six weeks after they remarried.

A booking officer at the Sevier County Jail said 34-year-old Brian Umphrey of Roane County is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators in Pigeon Forge found 36-year-old Cassandra Petry's body at a Days Inn motel Monday night after her sister called police.

Athens police apprehended Umphrey after a chase Tuesday that ended near the Riceville exit on Interstate 75.

The Sevier County jail officer said there is no record of Umphrey hiring a lawyer.

Petry had remarried Umphrey after they earlier divorced. A Knox County court clerk said records show the couple obtained a marriage license Dec. 31.

 

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

UPDATED TUESDAY 3:58 PM

ATHENS (WRCB) -- Brian Umphrey was captured Tuesday afternoon by Athens, TN police.

He was spotted on Decatur Pike and fled in a Dodge Durango on to Interstate 75 before being stopped near the Riceville exit and taken into custody.

Pigeon Forge police were set to take Umphrey back Tuesday evening.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a man whose wife was found stabbed to death in a Pigeon Forge motel room where the newlyweds were staying for their honeymoon.

Police found 36-year-old Cassandra Petry's body at a Days Inn motel on Monday night after the victim's sister called police to check on her welfare.

Pigeon Forge police are searching for her husband, 34-year-old Brian Umphrey, to question him as a person of interest. He is believed to be around either Rockwood, where Petry was from, or Athens, where he had a home address, and is believed to be driving a 1999 white Dodge Durango with a Titans Foundation specialty tag, TF8619.

Umphrey has a lengthy arrest record in Athens and McMinn County, including charges for burglary, assault, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

Petry and Umphrey had previously been married and divorced.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

