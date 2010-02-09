Georgia Educators Get Funding Flexibility

ATLANTA (AP) -The Georgia House has approved legislation that would give schools more flexibility in how they spend their state dollars for the next three years.

The measure passed 137-34 on Tuesday.

State Rep. Ed Casas, a Lilburn Republican, argued the measure will help school districts make it through tough economic times. He said it could help districts avoid furloughing teachers by allowing them to spend money intended for libraries and media centers for educator salaries instead.

The Georgia Association of Educators supports the bill.

But House Minority Leader DuBose Porter said three years is too long to waive state rules. He also argued that the House leadership - which has pledged more transparency - did not allow input from Democrats.

----

H.B. 908: www.legis.ga.gov

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)