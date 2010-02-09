Chattanooga Woman Wakes to Living Room Fire.

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Chattanooga woman says she woke from a nap to find her house in flames.

Firefighters responded to a house fire off Rossville Boulevard at 1015 Taft Avenue shortly before 6:00 Monday night. A man from a business next door said he went into the house and used a fire extinguisher but could not put the flames out still burning in the living room of the house.

Firefighters took hand-held hoselines into the house and managed to get the fire out fairly quickly, keeping most of the fire damage to the living room. The rest of the house had smoke and heat damage.

Katie Byrdie said she woke up to discover her living room was on fire. She made it out of the house unharmed.

Captain Lesley Morgan with the Fire Investigation Division said the cause of the fire appears to be accidental, though what sparked the blaze remains undetermined. The dollar loss was estimated at $20,000.