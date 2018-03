MARION COUNTY (WRCB) -- The plan to build a regional wastewater treatment facility in Marion County, has hit a road block.

County officials estimated that the city of Kimball would pay about 800-thousand dollars for their portion.

Mayor David Jackson had hoped to get 75-percent of that through federal grants.

But he says the city may only receive 45-percent of the total.

Mayor Jackson says if the city can't get the 75-percent, the project may not move forward.