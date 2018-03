CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga fire investigators say they have solved a suspicious fire at the Dome Building, on Georgia Avenue.

The fire happened in October.

After getting results from samples taken at the scene, investigators were led to Daniel Maier.

He's now charged with arson.

Officials say the damage to the Dome Building was minimal, and no one was injured.

Maier was already in the Hamilton County Jail on other charges.