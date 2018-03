KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - University of Tennessee economists say it likely will take another two years for the state's economy to recover fully from the recession.

The projection is included in the 2010 Economic Report to the Governor, released Monday.

According to The Knoxville News Sentinel, the report said Tennessee's unemployment rate likely will average 10.4 percent this year and stay above 10 percent through 2011.

The annual report is prepared by the Center for Business and Economic Research at UT-Knoxville.

Matt Murray, director of the study, wrote in the report that the recession has had more than two years "to wreck havoc on the state economy."

---

Information from: The Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)