Sentencing Delayed in Child Porn Hearing

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A federal judge has postponed sentencing a Georgia man who pleaded guilty to charges that he delivered methamphetamine and a disc containing child pornography to undercover agents in Tennessee.

U.S. District Judge Harry S. "Sandy" Mattice at a Monday hearing postponed the sentencing of Gary Salles of Smyrna, Ga.

Salles last year pleaded guilty to transporting child porn across state lines and to distributing meth.

Records show the 57-year-old freelance photographer operated an Internet Web site, known as bois4men.

The judge delayed the sentencing to consider motions filed by defense attorney Mary Ellen Coleman, who has declined comment.

An agent's affidavit says Salles also delivered meth to undercover officers.

