2010 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

The five bedroom, four bath house to be valued at approximately $350,000 is being built in the Overlook community.

Georgetown resident wins big during St. Jude Dream Home® giveaway

Giveaway raises $750,000 for pediatric cancer research

CHATTANOOGA – Jeremy Andrews of Georgetown was announced as grand-prize winner of a newly built house built by Pratt & Associates and valued at approximately $350,000 during Chattanooga's fourth annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The winning ticket was pulled from 7,500 tickets during a live TV special that aired on Sunday, June 27 on WRCB Channel 3.

Andrews' prize house is located in the Overlook community of North Chattanooga. It was built by Pratt & Associates with support from many local vendors and suppliers, including ProBuild, Dunrite Concrete and JHP Contracting. Local St. Jude patients drew the winners of fourteen other prizes, including a $1,000 gift certificate to Hops Fun Factory, a $1,000 gift card to Lisa's Gold & Diamonds, a $1,000 Target gift card courtesy of Jody Millard Pest Control and a $1,000 Lowe's gift card.

"We are very proud of the continued success of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway," said Jill Cannon, Chairperson of the Chattanooga campaign. "We depend on volunteers, local businesses and residents, WRCB Channel 3 and WUSY US-101 to make this event possible and we really appreciate their support."

The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway raised $750,000 for research and treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Winners of St. Jude Dream Home Prizes

Grand prize winner:

Jeremy Andrews of Georgetown, TN – St. Jude Dream Home

Other prizes:

$2,500 grocery gift card- Sandra Sarrell of Chattanooga

$5,000 gift certificate to Walker's Oak & More Furniture, Inc – Tracy Faulkner of Signal Mountain

$1,000 gift certificate to The Blind Lady – George Smalley of Dalton

$1,000 gift certificate to Holcomb Garden Center – King Duncan of Chattanooga

$1,000 in goods & services, courtesy of A Better You Salon & Day Spa – Dwayne Usrey of Fort Oglethorpe, GA

Area rug, courtesy of Rug Rack – Larry Ford of Ooltewah

$1,000 gift certificate to Lisa's Gold & Diamonds – Jean Phillips of Chatsworth, GA

$1,000 Best Buy gift card – Sue Hogan of Chattanooga

$1,000 Lowe's gift card – Teresa Gaddis of Cleveland

$1,000 Target gift card, courtesy of Jody Millard Pest Control – Alberto Ruiz of Hixson

$1,000 gift certificate to Hops Fun Factory – Dawn Ford of Soddy Daisy

$1,000 AMEX gift card – Melissa Stone of Delano, TN

Large flat screen TV, courtesy of Pediatric Dentistry of Cleveland - Adam Kan of Nashville, TN

Hotel stay package, courtesy of Hilton Garden Inn Chattanooga – Judy Holley of Chattanooga

Outdoor fire pit & gift card, courtesy of Stockdale's – Larry Nash of Chattanooga

Faucet package, courtesy of Brizo – Eric Witherspoon of Signal Mountain

About the House: Approx 3,688 Square Feet which includes: 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, Eat in Kitchen, formal dining room, covered front porch, Great Room, Game room, office/study. 2 car garage,



Zoned for Rivermont Elementary, Red Bank Junior and High School, Convenient to Northgate Mall, Downtown Chattanooga and close to several private schools and many churches



Current Neighborhood amenities include: Decorative Mailboxes, Street Lights, Community Sidewalks, Private and Spacious Home sites, Grand Entrance Wall and Landscaping, Community Green Space,

Plus Community Pool and Cabana under Construction Soon

About St Jude

St Jude Children's Research Hospital is internationally recognized for its pioneering work in finding cures and saving children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases. St Jude is the first and only pediatric cancer center to be designated as a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute. Founded by late entertainer Danny Thomas and based in Memphis, Tenn., St. Jude freely shares its discoveries with scientific and medical communities around the world. St. Jude is the only pediatric cancer research center where families never pay for treatment not covered by insurance. No child is ever denied treatment because of the family's inability to pay. St. Jude is financially supported by ALSAC, its fundraising organization. For more information please visit www.stjude.org.