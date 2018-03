CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Fire investigators say they now know who started a suspicious-looking fire a few months ago at the Dome Building at 736 Georgia Avenue. On Monday morning, investigators charged Daniel Maier, 59, with arson.

Firefighters were called to the Dome Building back on October 4th. They say there was evidence of a fire around the entrance to the building, but the flames had burned themselves out with minimal damage was minimal and no one injured.

The physical evidence led investigators to Maier who denies setting the fire. Maier was already in the county jail on other charges. Investigators do not know why Maier tried to burn down the building, which houses several law offices.