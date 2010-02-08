Jury Selection in Scottsboro Murder Trial

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) - Jury selection is expected to begin in the trial of a man accused of the 1993 death of Bobbie Nabors Edwards.

Michael Craft was charged in September 2008 on charges that he killed Edwards, a 22-year-old whose body was found at the bottom of a well in Hollywood.

Craft's case was originally set to go to trial in May 2009 but was pushed back after his three attorneys withdrew on grounds that he had breached his financial contract with them.

Craft faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty during the trial, which is expected to last two weeks.

