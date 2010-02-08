Public Hearing for Cleveland Residents About Fees

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) Residents in Cleveland have a chance to talk about monthly sanitation fees today.

The City Council of Cleveland will hold a public hearing at 4 o'clock on the 2nd floor Council Meeting Room in the Municipal Building to hear public comments concerning changes in billing the monthly sanitation fee to equitably fund the city's residential garbage service.

The council will consider changes for billing residential rental properties and a possible reduction of the monthly residential sanitation fee.

The hearing is open to the public.