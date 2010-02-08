Athens Police Investigate Shooting

ATHENS (WRCB) -- Athens police say a man was injured from flying glass after someone shot at him.

On Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Maplewood Apartments. The 911 caller said someone was shot in the neck but officers found that Rodney Artez Kimpson had been cut when his car window shattered in the gunfire.

Kimpson said he was arguing with the shooter when he opened fire with a handgun. Kimpson said the shooter fled the scene in a black four-door sedan.