Probation for Officer Charged with Hitting Handcuffed Teen

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Police officer charged with assaulting a handcuffed 13-year-old will receive one-year probation and his record wiped clean for good behavior, according to the Times Free Press.

Judge Bob Moon reportedly admonished the teenager for his delinquent behavior while telling CPD officer Sean O'Brien that he could not simply dismiss the case against the officer.

O'Brien received what's called judicial diversion on Friday. That means the officer does not have to admit wrongdoing and the charge is wiped from his record if he stays out of trouble for 12 months.

Judge Moon noted that the boy has already been convicted of stealing a scooter last summer and said, "I'm afraid you're either on the way to the morgue or the penitentiary."

The boy was not injured in the incident and other officers reportedly testified that he was cursing at officers and trying to get other juveniles to be disruptive.

Officer O'Brien has been on administrative leave since the charges were filed. It is unclear whether he will get his job back.

CHATTAOOGA (WRCB) -- Tara Rollins is talking to Channel 3 Eyewitness News about her son, 13-year-old Timothy Rollins. Police say officer Sean O'Brien hit the handcuffed boy in the head and pushed him against a wall on January 23rd.

The incident was caught on tape but not released inside the Detention Center but not released.

Rollins and officer O'Brien apparently exchanged words right before the incident.

Police aren't saying exactly what led to the arrest because of the boy's age.

But his mother is giving her version.

She says her son was walking to a friend's house when O'Brien was chasing down three different suspects when he arrested rollins for trespassing.

Channel 3 has learned that Timothy Rollins is no stranger to the detention center, his mother says he's been arrested in the past for minor offenses

Timothy's grandmother says kids will run their mouth but officer O'Brien took it too far.

And for O'Brien that means unpaid suspension for now.

He is charged with simple assault, staying quiet, and waiting on his day in court.

O'Brien should be considered innocent unless proven guilty, but the grandmother is convinced.

Tara says she is considering taking legal action, not just for her son's sake, but as she says to make sure another child isn't hit.