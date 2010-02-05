Roads Closed Due to Flooding - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Roads Closed Due to Flooding

Chattanooga, TN (WRCB) -- As the rain continues to fall in the Tennessee Valley more road blocks are popping up in Chattanooga.

At the corner of Gunbarrel Road and Davidson Road flood waters covered the streets.

Public works officials say the steady rains are causing the saturated grounds to seep water into the roads.

Early Friday morning, Chattanooga Fire Fighters were busy removing a tree that fell on this home.

Later in the day homeowners had to deal with flooded yards and splash pools on the main roads.

Downtown several people were looking for a dry spot as the rains continued to pour.

East Ridge police spent the day working wrecks, but that's not the biggest problem.

Flood levels with the South Chickamauga Creek are on the rise.

