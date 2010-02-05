New Science Wing Set for Cleveland High

CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB)-- In November 2005, the Cleveland High School Parent-Teacher Organization began addressing parental concerns about the adequacy of the science classrooms with Supt. Dr. Rick Denning. Increasing enrollment and new technology had created a gap in what teachers were able to teach and what students needed to learn to prepare for higher education. An initial proposal of a half-million dollar renovation became an inadequate option after a year's study indicated that no remedy for the primary concerns about lab space and adequate equipment would be provided.

The Parent-Teacher Organization then invited the Cleveland City Council and School Board to tour the science classrooms and take a close look at the condition of the facilities. Forty years of use without significant updating caused considerable concern. As a result of these meetings, in November of 2007 at the request of then BOE Chair Bill Brown, a Science Focus group was formed to identify the immediate and future needs of the Cleveland High School science program and to create a unified vision for the program representing faculty, students, parents and the community. The composition of the group included City Council members, Board of Education members, science teachers (both high school and university), parents, and community members engaged in scientific-related fields.

Under the leadership of Sandy Martin, who co-chaired the group with Principal Chuck Rockholt, information regarding emerging trends in science education at the college level, industry skill needs both local and national, and facility requirements were researched. Trips were taken by various members of the group to view new and remodeled facilities. All of the information, ideas, and data were coalesced into what the science program at Cleveland High School should become.

In February of 2008, the Science Focus group's efforts culminated in the presentation of four visions of what a new science wing at Cleveland High School might look like. Ultimately, Upland Design of Crossville, TN was chosen as the architectural firm to design the science wing.

After a frustrating year of funding problems, the Cleveland City Council took a bold step during the beginning of a down-turning economy and asked for a ½ cent sales tax increase. The citizens of Cleveland passed the resolution and the process of bidding for construction began.

Four years and three months after parents recognized a need and took the initiative; after the Board of Education weighed the options and chose a direction; and the City Council graciously provided a steady source of revenue, the Max R. Carroll Science Wing is about to become a reality for the future generations of Cleveland High School students

Although construction is already underway, a groundbreaking ceremony is set for February 14, with a probable opening date of September 2011.