Police Investigate Hamilton County School Bus Confrontation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police Investigate Hamilton County School Bus Confrontation

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE 4PM

COLLEGEDALE (WRCB) -- Collegedale police says a driver of SUV was in a turning lane and the bus loaded with Ooltewah Middle students was trying to get over but the SUV driver wouldn't let the bus over. The bus eased over anyway.

At a red light, the SUV driver confronted the bus drive and the students on the bus got unruly with the man.  Police say the SUV driver claimed the bus hit him but officers say there was not a collision.

No one was charged or arrested. The students stayed on the bus which took them home.

3:30PM

COLLEGEDALE (WRCB) -- Collegedale police rushed to the scene of reported road rage involving a Hamilton County school bus.

According to school spokesperson Danielle Clark, the incident happened at the intersection of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road and Apison Pike around 2:30pm Friday. For some reason, a driver became angry with the school bus driver. When the school bus came to a stop, the enraged driver jumped on board and confronted the school bus driver. The bus driver called 911 for help.

Police responded to the scene but it's not known yet if an arrest was made. No one was hurt.  

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:46:22 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:46:03 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

  • Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:34:54 GMT

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.