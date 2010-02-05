Police Investigate Hamilton County School Bus Confrontation

UPDATE 4PM

COLLEGEDALE (WRCB) -- Collegedale police says a driver of SUV was in a turning lane and the bus loaded with Ooltewah Middle students was trying to get over but the SUV driver wouldn't let the bus over. The bus eased over anyway.

At a red light, the SUV driver confronted the bus drive and the students on the bus got unruly with the man. Police say the SUV driver claimed the bus hit him but officers say there was not a collision.

No one was charged or arrested. The students stayed on the bus which took them home.

3:30PM

COLLEGEDALE (WRCB) -- Collegedale police rushed to the scene of reported road rage involving a Hamilton County school bus.

According to school spokesperson Danielle Clark, the incident happened at the intersection of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road and Apison Pike around 2:30pm Friday. For some reason, a driver became angry with the school bus driver. When the school bus came to a stop, the enraged driver jumped on board and confronted the school bus driver. The bus driver called 911 for help.

Police responded to the scene but it's not known yet if an arrest was made. No one was hurt.