HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) -- Hamilton County sheriff's investigators charged a Chattanooga man with arson.

The house fire happened November 28th at 8002 Standifer Gap Road. Officers determined the fire was started by an incendiary device ignited by Roger Bean, 23. The Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted Bean for Aggravated Arson.

Bean turned himself in. He was given a bond of $15,000.