East Ridge Animal Shelter Offering Free Adoptions

EAST RIDGE (WRCB) -- The Pedigree Foundation and East Ridge Animal Shelter are giving a new definition to the term "free love" this February.

The foundation has provided a grant to the East Ridge Animal Shelter to provide a "Paws for Hearts" day on Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This grant will allow the shelter to provide free adoptions for 15 dogs at the event. The East Ridge animal shelter to waive its adoption fee of $85 and cover the costs of a spay/neuter health check, rabies vaccine and all other needed vaccinations.

"These animals are in desperate need of love," said East Ridge Animal Control Supervisor Carl Zagona. "I'm glad that the grant we received will allow us to provide them with the kinds of homes they deserve."

The Pedigree Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to helping dogs in need of loving homes. Through a grant application process, it provides monetary aid to breed rescue organizations and animals shelters across the country. In 2008, the foundation spent over $1 million to help several different shelters.

The East Ridge Animal Shelter is located at 1015 Yale St. in East Ridge, Tenn. For more information about this event, please contact Carl Zagona at 423-664-0271.