Big River Gets Big Check

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga's Big River Grille & Brewing Works presented a record $130,125 check to a local charity.

 The funds go to Kids on the Block, a child abuse prevention agency that provides free programs to teach children and adults about social concerns and differences using puppets. The donation is the result of the 15th Annual Southern Brewers Festival sponsored by Big River Grille & Brewing Works each year.  This represents an increase of more than 30 percent over the previous year's contribution and marks the largest single contribution the charity has received.

 "This donation is significant not only because of its size, but also the timing. With the current stress on our economy, personal safety is an increasingly important issue for children everywhere and it's crucial that we continue our work uninterrupted," said Kelly Williams, Executive Director of Chattanooga's Kids on the Block. "Businesses like Gordon Biersch make a difference by giving our community the tools and resources that are vital to enhancing local quality of life."

 In total, Big River Grille & Brewing Works has donated more than $365,000 to Kids on the Block since the partnership began four years ago.

 "We've been a part of the Chattanooga community for more than 16 years and are proud to support an organization like Chattanooga Kids on the Block that works so hard to improve the lives of children in our hometown," said Kelly Wilson, Director of Marketing for Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant Group, Inc. "Community involvement and charitable giving are core principals of our corporate culture and we are dedicated to making a difference in every city where we have a presence."

 The Southern Brewers Festival is held each August and features over 20 microbreweries from the Southeast, attracting more than 8,000 beer lovers for a day of fun, festivities, food, beer, and music. In total, over 44 premium ales and lagers are sampled during the day-long event and entertainment is provided. All profits from the event benefit Chattanooga Kids on the Block.

