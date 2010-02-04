Sheryl Crow to Begin Riverbend 2010

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- One of the biggest names yet will open this year's Riverbend festival.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News has learned that Sheryl Crow will perform on the Coca Cola stage opening night. Previously announced acts include Darius Rucker on June 16. The June 19 lineup will feature the Charlie Daniels Band, Drivin' N Cryin', and Dan Baird and Homemade Gin.

Other acts announced for the Riverbend Music Festival include George Clinton and P-Funk, The Whigs and Carmine Appice Slamm.

One pin will get you inside to see all music for the entire festival. Advance sale pins will cost $24, up a dollar over last year. Prices go up to $30 on May 1, which is $2 more than 2009. If you wait until the festival begins, pins cost $40 at the gate. Last year, the gate price for a pin was $37.

Riverbend 2010 is June 11-19 and will feature more than 100 acts on five stages.