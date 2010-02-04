Dollar General Adding 5,000 Jobs

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Discount retailer Dollar General says it will add 5,000 jobs as it opens 600 new stores over the next 12 months.

Shoppers have flocked to discount stores during the recession as they look to spend less money on their purchases. During the first nine months of its fiscal year, Dollar General's profit surged while revenue rose 13 percent to $8.61 billion.

The company, based in Goodlettsville, Tenn., says it will add job throughout its operations.

Dollar General says it added 4,000 jobs in 2009. It operates 8,800 stores with about 78,000 staffers.

