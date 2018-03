HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) -- A fugitive wanted for kidnapping and assault has been added to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office "12 Most Wanted".

He is Michael Lee Joyner age 32, 6'5" weighing 210 lbs. with a last known address on Arbor Place Lane in Chattanooga. He is wanted for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony and Criminal Impersonation.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Division is asking that anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Joyner to call 209-7140 or the Sheriff's dispatcher at 622-0022.