Arrest Made in Threats Against Hamco Commissioner Adams

EAST RIDGE (WRCB) -- East Ridge authorities made arrests in threats made against Hamilton County Commissioner Curtis Adams.

On Tuesday night, Commissioner Adams began getting threatening telephone calls at his home in East Ridge. Police were contacted and listened to a tape recording of the calls. Officers say the calls contained obscenities and threatened Adams personally as well as threatening to burn his house.

On Wednesday, East Ridge Detective Gwen Cribbs developed suspect information and obtained warrants for Jason Lee Vice, living at 32 Woodlawn Drive, Apartment #2, Chattanooga, TN. He was taken into custody and charged with Civil Rights Intimidation, Harassment and Filing a False Report. Vice's bond is $75,000 on each charge for a total of $225,000.

Vice was first transported to East Ridge Police Headquarters for interviewing and then transported to the Hamilton County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, February 9th.

Booking photograph may be obtained from the Hamilton County Jail.