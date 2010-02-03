TBI Helping Investigate a Colorado Cold Case

NASHVILLE (WRCB) -- Authorities in Colorado believe victims from an unsolved double murder have connections to Tennessee.

The Archuleta County Sheriff's Department is seeking information from anyone who may know the identities of the man and the woman. They were found murdered along the bank of the San Juan River at the New Mexico and Colorado border in the fall of 1982.

The male is described as a white man in his mid-twenties with brown to blond hair and a reddish blond beard. He is estimated as being 5'10" tall and was wearing a yellow t-shirt with the logo "Lazy B Guest RanFallon Nevada," brown corduroy pants and white converse tennis shoes.

The female is described as a white female in her late twenties to mid-thirties approximately 5'5" tall about 114 pounds. She was dressed in Wrangler blue jeans, a floral pattern purple yellow and blue Mao style padded jacket and a threadbare purple haltertop. She had two pieces of jewelry, both silver, a heart pendant and a crooked horn or chili pepper.

The female was found strangled and the male found shot to death and their bodies discovered about one month apart. If anyone has information on the identities of these two individuals, they are urged to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or email tipstotbi@tn.gov.

