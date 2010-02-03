Reward Offered for Information on Farm Animal Killings - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Reward Offered for Information on Farm Animal Killings

BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) -- The Bradley County Sheriff's Office offer reward money for help identifying suspects in the killing of several farm animals.

One case involves the weekend shooting of a Texas Longhorn steer.

On Sunday, deputies were called to a farm on North Mouse Creek Road to investigate a 9-1-1 call of gunfire. Deputies were told a steer valued from $2,500 to $5,000 had been shot.  A witness heard the gunshot and reported seeing a vehicle leave the area.

The farm owner and the BCSO are together offering a reward up to $1,500 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.  

Detectives are also working a case about the killing of several elk at a farm on Hunt Road in the southern part of the county. 

The owner of the elk added $5,000 to the earlier amount of $1,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those who killed the elk.    

Anyone with knowledge of either case should contact the BCSO Crime Tip Hotline, 423-728-7336.  Information can be left anonymously.  

