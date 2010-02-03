ONLY ON 3: E. Hamilton Cheerleader Coach Report Released

By David Carroll
UPDATED WED. MARCH 3, 3:15 PM
UPDATED WED. FEBRUARY 24, 8:15 PM reflecting recent changes in state law, passed by the Tennessee Legislature in January 2010 as part of the First to the Top Act:
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- East Hamilton High School teacher/cheerleader coach Stephanie Knox could soon be terminated from her position. In an e-mail to Board members, Superintendent Dr. Jim Scales wrote, "Attorney Scott Bennett has notified (the Hamilton County Education Association) that we plan to proceed with termination."
Dr. Scales will present a charge letter to the Board on March 18. Board members could vote to certify (approve) or reject the charge letter. If the Board certifies the Superintendent's recommendation, Mrs. Knox could then request a hearing before an impartial hearing officer, with no connections to Hamilton County Board members or school employees. That officer would ultimately determine whether or not to terminate Mrs. Knox. The hearing could be private at the request of Mrs. Knox or the hearing officer.
Prior to the new state law passed in January, a teacher's termination hearing would be presented in open meeting before the School Board, which would then vote whether to terminate the teacher's employment.
(If the Board rejects Dr. Scales' charge letter at their March 18 meeting, Mrs. Knox could presumably retain her job and be entitled to back pay, unless Dr. Scales presents further reasons why she should be suspended or terminated.)
In the event of a termination hearing, if either Mrs. Knox or Dr. Scales is dissatisfied with the hearing officer's ruling, they would have ten days to request an appeal before the Board. At that hearing, no additional evidence would be presented, but the affected party could argue why the decision should be reversed. If, after the results of such a hearing, the affected party is still dissatisfied with the resolution, the matter could be appealed to Chancery Court within a twenty day period.
Mrs. Knox was placed on suspension without pay February 1, pending an investigation into alleged misconduct.
A suspension letter from Stacy Stewart, Director of LIcensed Personnel, stated that Mrs. Knox was being investigated for allegations "including but not limited to the following:
Violations of state and district policies regarding appropriate money management, including collection and disbursement of monies outside of the school's books, leading to funds being unaccounted for; failure to maintain daily collection logs; failure to comply with the three day deposit rule; failure to issue a purchase requisition/purchase order; failure to issue receipts for cash/checks collected; oversight and management of unapproved fundraisers; receipt of a benefit as a result of your employment, and also receiving a benefit from a vendor in excess of a nominal amount.
An Eyewitness News investigation last week uncovered receipts from Varsity Spirits Fashions in Memphis. The receipts, totaling almost $18,000, had not been approved in advance by school district officials.
EARLIER STORIES:
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Channel 3 Eyewitness News School Patrol has examined copies of invoices for cheerleader outfits and supplies for East Hamilton Middle High School. That is the same school that where cheer sponsor Stephanie Knox used to teach. Ms. Knox, a teacher at the school, was suspended without pay earlier this month. The receipts were included in the monthly School Board information packet for its November 2009 meeting.
We obtained copies of receipts from order June 22 & 23 of last year. The two orders show combined purchases of almost $18,000 from Varsity Spirit Fashions in Memphis. In addition to skirts, pants, tops and hair bows, the school was charged $1,267 in shipping fees from Memphis to Chattanooga. The invoices do not indicate packaging weight or speed of shipment requested.
Among items purchased on June 22 were:
17 "women's shell packages" at $100.95 each
17 "shell top packages" at $75.95 each
18 "polymicro pants" at $105 each
17 "Nike sideline cheers" at $50 each
17 "shrunken tees" at $95 each
These items were shipped to another teacher and cheer sponsor at her home address. That teacher is in good standing with the school system and has not been accused of any wrongdoing. The total of the June 22 invoice was $10,807, including $762.50 in shipping charges from Memphis.
The June 23 receipt shows more items were shipped to Stephanie Knox, the high school cheerleading sponsor, at the school's address. That receipt includes:
14 "Polymicro jackets" at $61.95 each
14 "Polymicro pants" at $52.95 each
13 "Nfinity evolutions" at $69.99 each
13 "shell top packages" at $75.95 each
13 "shrunken tees" at $19.95 each
The shrunken tees were listed at $95 each on the middle school invoice. The total of this invoice is $7,125, which includes a $507 shipping charge from Memphis.
According to School Board documents, the purchases was considered "outside of guidelines" by Chief Financial Officer Tommy Kranz because "purchase orders were not requested." When contacted by Channel 3 Eyewitness News when the purchases were revealed last November, Kranz said, "the school will take care of it."
Last week, we submitted several questions to Kranz about the investigation, including this allegation in Stephanie Knox's suspension letter:
"Receipt of a benefit as a result of your employment, and also receiving a benefit from a vendor in excess of a nominal amount."
"Failure to issue a purchase order."
We also asked if the school district was reimbursed by the school for the money paid to Varsity Spirit Fashions, and if the $1267 in shipping fees from Memphis to Chattanooga were considered appropriate. Other questions included the $95 "shrunken tees."
In an e-mail, Kranz said he was in the middle of preparing the 2010-11 budget for the school district, and would respond at a later time. In the meantime, Ms. Knox remains suspended without pay pending "an investigation regarding alleged misconduct."
Original story from Feb. 3, 2010:
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A teacher at East Hamilton County High School has been suspended without pay for allegedly mishandling school funds.
Stephanie Knox has been instructed not to go back on the East Hamilton campus or go to any school events. In a letter sent to Knox on February 1st from Hamilton County school officials, Knox is to remain suspended until a hearing is held into the allegations of misconduct.
Specifically, the letter says Knox is under investigation for the following:
There has been a change at the top, at Brainerd High School. Hamilton County school officials are hoping Chris James can give the school a boost.More
There has been a change at the top, at Brainerd High School. Hamilton County school officials are hoping Chris James can give the school a boost.More
Hamilton County Schools will launch Future Ready Institutes in the fall that will give students the opportunity to learn about various career fields.More
Hamilton County Schools will launch Future Ready Institutes in the fall that will give students the opportunity to learn about various career fields.More
In a change of course from an earlier decision, Whitfield County Schools students will not be allowed to walk out of class on Wednesday to speak out on gun reform and school safety issues.More
In a change of course from an earlier decision, Whitfield County Schools students will not be allowed to walk out of class on Wednesday to speak out on gun reform and school safety issues.More
Can't find what you're looking for?
WRCB-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.