Powerball Drawings Start in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) - The first drawing in the Powerball lottery since the game returned to Georgia will take place Wednesday night, with a jackpot of $115 million.

The Georgia Lottery Corp. joined the Powerball consortium in 1995 but left in 1996 to join another multi-state lottery, The Big Game. That lottery became Mega Millions in 2002.

Powerball ticket sales resumed in Georgia this week.

There are now 41 states participating in Powerball, which is drawn on Wednesday and Saturday nights.

Mega Millions is drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays.

