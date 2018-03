ATLANTA (AP) - Six trauma patients from earthquake-ravaged Haiti have arrived in Atlanta for treatment.

The patients include an 18-month-old girl with a head injury and a U.S. Marine.

The group flew into Dobbins Air Reserve Base last night. The patients are the first of several groups expected to come to Atlanta for treatment this week.

Military officials said the patients would be dispersed to hospitals across the metro area, including Atlanta Medical Center, Grady Memorial Hospital, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite and Marietta-based WellStar Kennestone Hospital.

A team that included doctors and social workers welcomed the patients, who range in age from the 18-month-old to a 49-year-old.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)